Tacos in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve tacos
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Taco Salad
|$10.39
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Taco Plate
|$8.29
Seasoned Ground Beed, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Barbacoa Taco Dinner
|$16.00
(3) corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, mexican style rice, refried beans,
jalapeno hot sauce, lime
|Tavern Tacos
|$14.00
2 tacos, grilled flour tortilla, guacamole, pickled red onion, citrus slaw, mango-pineapple salsa, chive sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeno hot sauce, tortilla chips
|Rolled Taco Dinner
|$16.00
(4) crispy rolled shells, chicken, house cheese, served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeno hot sauce, jose’s queso