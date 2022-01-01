Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve tacos

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.39
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
More about Toast 'N Jams
Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate$8.29
Seasoned Ground Beed, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese
More about Steak 'N Egger
Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco Dinner$16.00
(3) corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, mexican style rice, refried beans,
jalapeno hot sauce, lime
Tavern Tacos$14.00
2 tacos, grilled flour tortilla, guacamole, pickled red onion, citrus slaw, mango-pineapple salsa, chive sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeno hot sauce, tortilla chips
Rolled Taco Dinner$16.00
(4) crispy rolled shells, chicken, house cheese, served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeno hot sauce, jose’s queso
More about Pints & Quarts
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET TACOS$14.00
3 Brisket street tacos, topped with pickled onions, radishes, srirachi sour cream, queso fresco cheese &cilantro, paired with a side of mango salsa & corn chips.
More about Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

