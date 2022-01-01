Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Muskegon restaurants that serve tortellini

Pints & Quarts image

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Cheese Tortellini$16.00
More about Pints & Quarts
The Lake House image

 

The Lake House

730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortellini$28.00
grilled chicken + roasted red peppers + garlic + pesto parmesan cream + micro basil + rustic bread
More about The Lake House

