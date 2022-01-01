Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortellini in
Muskegon
/
Muskegon
/
Tortellini
Muskegon restaurants that serve tortellini
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
No reviews yet
GF Cheese Tortellini
$16.00
More about Pints & Quarts
The Lake House
730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortellini
$28.00
grilled chicken + roasted red peppers + garlic + pesto parmesan cream + micro basil + rustic bread
More about The Lake House
