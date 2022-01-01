Turkey bacon in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Toast 'N Jams
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Turkey Bacon Melt
|$11.69
Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Grilled Texas Bread. Served With Chips.
More about Bernie O's Pizza,
Bernie O's Pizza,
321 Center St., Muskegon
|Turkey Bacon
|$11.49
Little nice, little spice. The Turkey Bacon sub has Shaved Turkey Breast & Crispy Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Jalapeno pepper bits. Baked with Cheese of course.
|Small Turkey Bacon
|$5.44
Little nice, little spice. The Turkey Bacon sub has Shaved Turkey Breast & Crispy Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Jalapeno pepper bits. Baked with Cheese of course.