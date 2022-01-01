Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve waffles

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle Breakfast$11.99
Fresh Baked Belgian Waffle with Two Eggs, & Bacon or Sausage
More about Toast 'N Jams
Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$6.29
House Made Belgian Waffle
Waffle Breakfast$10.69
Waffle, Two Eggs Any Style, & Bacon or Sausage
Kid's Waffle w/Bacon or Sausage$3.95
More about Steak 'N Egger
Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
sugar waffles, crispy chicken, chopped bacon, 2 fried eggs, salted caramel butter, sriracha maple syrup
More about Pints & Quarts
Bernie O's Pizza, image

 

Bernie O's Pizza,

321 Center St., Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned Waffle Fries 1/2 Pound$3.99
More about Bernie O's Pizza,
CORNBREAD WAFFLES image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Quart of Chili & Waffle$19.50
CORNBREAD WAFFLES$4.20
Sweet & Crunchy.
More about Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

