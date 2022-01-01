Waffles in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve waffles
More about Toast 'N Jams
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Belgian Waffle Breakfast
|$11.99
Fresh Baked Belgian Waffle with Two Eggs, & Bacon or Sausage
More about Steak 'N Egger
FRENCH FRIES
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Waffle
|$6.29
House Made Belgian Waffle
|Waffle Breakfast
|$10.69
Waffle, Two Eggs Any Style, & Bacon or Sausage
|Kid's Waffle w/Bacon or Sausage
|$3.95
More about Pints & Quarts
Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
sugar waffles, crispy chicken, chopped bacon, 2 fried eggs, salted caramel butter, sriracha maple syrup
More about Bernie O's Pizza,
Bernie O's Pizza,
321 Center St., Muskegon
|Seasoned Waffle Fries 1/2 Pound
|$3.99