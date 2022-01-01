Go
Musketeers Bar & Grill

We are a friendly, sports-loving bar and grill in the heart of Richfield, Ohio.
We offer Online Ordering!
Full Service Catering & Event planning!
(330) 659-4111 or (330) 659-4114

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3027 Brecksville Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (852 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onions, and cheddar cheese.
** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.
10 Wings$15.00
Spice rubbed and fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
All additional sauces will have an extra charge.
*** If you need more then 48 wings, please call the restaurant.*
Quesadilla$10.00
Tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, served with a side of sour cream. Add your choice of meat for an extra charge.
Athena Salad$13.50
Gyro meat, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese. Served with warm pita and housemade tzatziki.
** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.
Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Fried Chicken Fingers and french fries. Served with your choice of sauce.
CBR$13.00
Grilled or Fried seasoned chicken, lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, mixed cheese, and housemade ranch.
Lg Pizza$14.25
16 Inches / 8 pieces
**Additional toppings extra
Chophouse$13.50
Chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.
Buffalo$12.00
Grilled or Fried chicken tossed in spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Medi$13.00
Seasoned chicken, hummus, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese.
Sports
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

3027 Brecksville Rd.

Richfield OH

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
