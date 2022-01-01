Go
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2005 victory Blvd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Rings$6.99
Homemade onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices and fried to crispy, golden, deliciousness.
Potato Fries$5.99
Crispy potato fries seasoned to perfection
Create Your Own Panini$13.99
Create your own Mustard Piece!
The Classic Burger$14.99
Our not-so-basic burger topped with your choice of toppings and sauce. Served with our crispy fries.
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Batter-coated, crispy fried, popcorn bite-sized chicken tossed in your favorite sauce.
The Southern$20.49
Crispy cornflake-crusted chicken tenders, topped with pastrami, sautéed onions, tomatoes, and mayo.
Cornflake Chicken Tenders$11.99
Cornflake-crusted, golden-fried, and crunchy chicken tenders.
Can$1.75
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders.
Wings$10.99
Dozen meaty bone-in wings, fried, and then tossed in your choice of sauce.
Delivery
Online Ordering

2005 victory Blvd

Staten Island NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
