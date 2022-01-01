Go
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

The freshest taste in Pan-Asian cuisine. Mustard Seed constantly brings imaginative and tasty new dishes to our expansive menu. Dine in, take out, or delivery, Mustard Seed has you covered.

4750 North Division Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Osaka$17.95
Chicken sautéed in a light ginger sauce and garnished with fresh lemon. Served with a side of our Osaka (tangy mustard) sauce.
Fortune Cookie
Maui Chicken$17.95
Deep-fried chicken breast topped with sweet and sour sauce, mandarin oranges, pineapple and coconut.
Almond Chicken$17.50
Our version of this traditional Chinese dish is deep-fried chicken breast topped with a light sauce and roasted almonds.
Napkin
Soy Sauce Packets
Chopsticks
Plate
Beef Teriyaki$19.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Fork
See full menu

Location

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

