Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula

The freshest taste in Pan-Asian cuisine. Mustard Seed constantly brings imaginative and tasty new dishes to our expansive menu. Dine in, take out, or delivery, Mustard Seed has you covered.

2901 Brooks Street

Popular Items

Shrimp & Cream Cheese Wontons$11.95
Thin pillows of dough stuffed with green onions and Asian spices, deep-fried and served with house-made sweet and sour sauce. Shrimp wontons also come with hot mustard dipping sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki$17.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Pork & Chicken Fried Noodles$15.95
Soft Japanese noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein and broccoli, zucchini, onion, cabbage and carrots in our unique ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Almond Chicken$17.50
Our version of this traditional Chinese dish is deep-fried chicken breast topped with a light sauce and roasted almonds.
Fortune Cookie
Maui Chicken$17.95
Deep-fried chicken breast topped with sweet and sour sauce, mandarin oranges, pineapple and coconut.
Chicken Osaka$17.95
Chicken sautéed in a light ginger sauce and garnished with fresh lemon. Served with a side of our Osaka (tangy mustard) sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$8.95
Wrapped in thin dough and deep-fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Beef Teriyaki$19.50
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Fresh Green Beans$11.50
Spicy green beans sautéed in a soy sauce glaze with chopped garlic and chili paste.
Location

Missoula MT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
