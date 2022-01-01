Go
Mutiny BBQ Company

Coastal NJ's Premiere Craft Smokehouse

Popular Items

Pulled Pork - Half Pound$9.00
Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar.
Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and Martin’s Potato Rolls
Smoke Fried Wings - 6$9.00
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Fries$5.00
Our hand cut Austin fries are a specialty of the house. Tossed in a secret “magic”
seasoning. Servred with a side of our Mutiny Sauce, a Cajun Dijon aioli.
Smoke Fried Wings - 12$18.00
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Mac and Cheese - Pt.$10.00
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
Cornbread Casserole$5.00
Our warm, scoopable cornbread pudding is baked fresh daily.
Mac and Cheese - 1/2 Pt.$4.50
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
Texas Style Sausage$5.50
Often referred to as a “hot gut” or “hot link,” these peppery, European-inspired links come to us from Southside Market in the heart of Central Texas.
Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and a Martin’s Potato
Roll
St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack$16.00
St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs coated in our house dry rub and smoked for several hours before being basted in Mutiny’s signature BBQ sauce.
Vinegar Cole Slaw - 1/2 Pt.$3.50
Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.
Location

808 5th Avenue

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
