Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

Stained Glass Pub

No reviews yet

Current Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 11:30am - 11:00pm

Saturday & Sunday: 12:00pm - 11:00pm

The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.

