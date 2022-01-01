Go
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500

Popular Items

All-American Burger$16.99
8 oz. Angus Patties Stacked with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sliced Pickles, Mayo and Ketschup on a Brioche Bun.
Irish Apple Cake$7.99
Corned Beef and Cabbage$17.99
Bermuda Triangle Fish Tacos$15.99
Beer-battered Atlantic cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, & chipotle ranch dressing stuffed into our grilled flour tortillas.
Kids Tenders$6.99
Crab Cake Entree$30.99
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with choice of two sides
Wings (8)$15.99
Fish & Chips$17.99
Beer-battered Atlantic cod with fries and a side of lemon habañero tartar sauce.
Tuna Tacos$9.99
Loco Cubano$15.99
Garlic Butter Pressed Petit Baguette with Ham, Roast Pork, Salami,
Munster Cheese, Dill Pickles, and Sweet Pepper Mustard
Served with choice of Crispy Fries or Old Bay Kettle Chips
Location

Elkridge MD

Elkridge MD

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Stained Glass Pub

Current Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 11:30am - 11:00pm
Saturday & Sunday: 12:00pm - 11:00pm
The Stained Glass Pub was established as a Family Restaurant and Sports Bar in 1973. It was considered one of the first sports bars in Montgomery County. Our Elkridge location opened it's doors 2008. Through the years, the Stained Glass Pub has grown to be known for its delicious pizza, affordable menu, and welcoming atmosphere.

Katana Sushi

Cafe EZ 2

Jamba

