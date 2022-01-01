Mutt Lynch's

Go
Popular Items

Pterodactyl Wings- Full Dozen$17.00
This is what you came here for! Not those little tiny drumettes. We serve the full wing! Buffalo Style (Mild, Hot or Nuclear), BBQ Style, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Blacken Cajun Style
Strawberry Fields$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fried chicken tender breast strips. Served with choice of dip.
Chicken Frisco$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato & cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
Sliders$12.00
Three mini beef burgers with grilled onions on mini buns. Served with dill pickle chips.
Eggs, Hashbrowns & Meat$13.00
Your choice of bacon, linked sausage, turkey sausage or MAD MIKE'S sausage.
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
Wing Dings$14.00
Boneless chicken bites served with your choice of dipping sauce
Reuben$13.00
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye.
California Greek$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2300 W Oceanfront

Newport Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
