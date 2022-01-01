Mutt Lynch's
It's a party & you're invited!
PIZZA
2300 W Oceanfront • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2300 W Oceanfront
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nexx Burger
Order online and avoid the line!
Arc Butcher & Baker
Take Away Food & Grocery Available!
DELIVERY COMING SOON!
Stag Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Buddha’s Favorite
Come in and enjoy!