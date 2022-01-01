Go
Toast

Mutt's Eastbluff

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2531 Eastbluff Drive • $$

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Salad$4.00
The Joe Dirt
The Max Pizza
Taco a la cart$6.00
Cheeseburger Sliders$15.00
Triple Taco Plate$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Hippo’s Pastrami Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Frisco Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
Mutt's Famous Pterodactyl Wings FIRST$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2531 Eastbluff Drive

Newport Beach CA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bello by Sandro Nardone

No reviews yet

Italian Food the Way It's Made in Italy. Made by Our Italian Born and Trained Chef.

Cucina Enoteca

No reviews yet

We are a wine shop inside of a restaurant | Situated in picturesque Newport Beach at Fashion Island, one of Orange County’s premier shopping destinations, CUCINA enoteca is the fourth location of the burgeoning CUCINA collection. The 7,800 square-foot venue opened its doors in August 2014, complete with large alfresco patio, communal seating, a spacious bar area and intimate table settings. The interior design at CUCINA’s Newport Beach location draws inspiration from a free-spirited garden, manifesting a light and airy palette with pops of vibrant floral patterns and earthy elements.

MOULIN Bouillon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MOULIN - Newport Beach

No reviews yet

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.

If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston