MVD
Uruguayan Cuisine -- Made with Seasonal, Local Ingredients
Come join us!
128 Parrish St.
Popular Items
Location
128 Parrish St.
Wilkes-Barre PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre
We opened our second location in October 2019, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to get our New American Vegan Comfort Food into more faces in more places! Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1130-6, Friday and Saturday 1130-8
Philly's Phinest
Family owned and operated. Serving the best cheesesteaks in the area for over 25 years. If we do not offer online delivery to your area please call to place order
Kingston Kosher
Come in and enjoy!
The Frog Pond Pub
For A Hoppin' Good time!