MVD

Uruguayan Cuisine -- Made with Seasonal, Local Ingredients
128 Parrish St.

Truffled Polenta Bites$8.00
Pan Fried with Sliced Mushroom Garnish and Parmiggiano Reggiano
Corn Bacon Empanada$4.50
Fresh Corn, Bacon, Scallions, & Fontina
Spinach and Feta Empanada$3.00
Vegetarian Delight with Dill
Five Spice Chicken - Two Thighs$15.00
Two Grilled and Smoked Thighs with Dry Spices and Garlic, Served with Fresh Roll, Salad Greens with House-made Lemon Vinaigrette, and Potato Wedges
Corn, Bacon, and Fontina Empanada$3.00
Sweet Corn, Onions, Bacon, and Fontina
Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$8.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust, Served with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream
Chicken Milanese$13.00
Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Fresh Greens, Lemon Aioli on Baguette
Ham and Cheese Empanada$3.00
Cooper and Fontina Cheese
Beef Empanada$4.50
Ground Beef, Green Olives, Organic Hard-Boiled Egg, Raisins
Chivito$16.00
Sliced Filet Mignon, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers. Green Olives, Pickled Mushrooms, Organic Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Shallots and Mayonaisse on Brioche Bun
Wilkes-Barre PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
