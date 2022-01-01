MW Restaurant

Go
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201

Popular Items

Chinese Roast Duck & Pork Hash Quesadilla$14.00
Hoisin Sriracha
MW Candy Bar$14.00
Peanut Butter Crunch, Hawaiian Sea Salt Macadamia Nut Caramel, Valrhona Chocolate Ganache
Miso Honey Glazed Butterfish$42.00
Kimchee Potato Salad, Taegu, Kahuku Sea Asparagus
Truffle Braised Shortrib + Foie Gras$58.00
Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras, Mushroom & Truffle Sauce
Steamed Fish$42.00
Chinese Style Steamed Catch of the Day , Steamed Vegetables
Banana Cream Pie$16.00
Mochi Crusted Tofu$26.00
Housemade Banchan, Soy Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette
16oz Brandt Brand Beef Prime Grade Ribeye$79.00
Potato Gratin, Mushroom Medley, Ma’o Glazed Carrots
Seafood Bouillabaisse$52.00
Kona Lobster, Kauai Shrimp, Bristol Bay Scallop, Crab, Clams, Saffron, Tomato Seafood Broth, Toasted Baguette
Brandt Brand Beef Tenderloin$60.00
Red Wine Ume Sauce, Roasted Vegetables
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
