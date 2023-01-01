Go
A map showing the location of Chuck-A-Rama - LehiView gallery

Chuck-A-Rama - Lehi

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1050 E Main St

Lehi, UT 84043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1050 E Main St, Lehi UT 84043

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirty Dough - American Fork
orange starNo Reviews
496 N 990 W American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Edna's Market & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
380 North 850 East Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Apollo Burger - American Fork
orange starNo Reviews
504 900 West American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
The Smoked Taco - American Fork - American Fork
orange starNo Reviews
933 West 500 North American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurantnext
Sila Thai Kitchen -
orange starNo Reviews
169 East Main Street Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
East Moon Sushi & Grill - 90 E main St
orange starNo Reviews
90 E main St Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lehi

Spitz - Lehi
orange star4.3 • 1,201
3601 N Digital Drive #201 Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Lehi
orange star4.2 • 422
1820 W Traverse Pkwy Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lehi

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (16 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (38 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chuck-A-Rama - Lehi

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston