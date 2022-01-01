Go
Blue Bowl - UCSD

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

9625 Scholars Drive North, Ste. 0120

Popular Items

Fresh Nut Butter Bowl
It doesn't get any fresher! Straight from our nut butter machines into a 12, 16 or 24oz bowl for you to enjoy at home. Select from 3 nut butter options (or combine!). Add a sweetener drizzle and a superfood powder on top at no extra cost.
NOTE: We use lightly salted cashew to make our cashew butter. We do not recommend adding salt to this option
Please keep refrigerated.
Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!
The Butter
Is there a better butter than THE BUTTER?! Unlikely! A combination of fresh almond and cashew butters, plus dates, flax seeds, cacao, cinnamon and vanilla. Your breakfast toast just got real.
Available in our 12, 16, and 24oz bowls!
Please keep refrigerated at home.
Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!
Lazy Blue
Our signature bowl, the Lazy Blue (12oz, 16oz, 24oz), features
Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Chia Pudding, alongside Pumpkin Flax granola (Or Hemp when Pumpkin is not available), Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas, Almond Butter, Organic Almonds, Organic Goji Berry, Organic Cacao, Organic Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds and Organic Date Honee.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee$5.75
Our Nitro Cold Brew, fresh from the tap! Served in a 16 oz cup, our cold brew can come Straight Up (no plant-based milks or sweeteners) or with a few additional adjustments. Whatever you're feeling.
Customizable Bowl
The customizable superfood bowl you know and love. Make it how you want it. (12oz, 16oz or 24oz available)
Location

9625 Scholars Drive North, Ste. 0120

La Jolla CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
