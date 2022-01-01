Go
Toast

My Boys Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

96 N. Mill St • $$

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.70
Ranch$0.65
Baby Boy 1 to 4 Top$4.50
Jo Jo - Basket$5.10
Chicken Strips - 4$9.20
2-Liter Pepsi$3.95
Sliced Tomatoes
Medium BYO$20.70
Large BYO$29.90
Wings$8.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

96 N. Mill St

Creswell OR

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pazzo

No reviews yet

Farm to Table. Plate to Face.

Tradewinds at Jiffy

No reviews yet

Tradewinds Cafe @ Jiffy offers everyone great food at great prices. We have an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes and dietary needs.

Seize The Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glenwood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston