Go
Toast

My Burger Uptown

Come in and enjoy!

3100 Excelsior Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the May Burger of the Month is the Darth Tater Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty loaded up with bacon,
cheddar cheese, tater tots and Top The Tater seasoned sour cream!
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Chocolate$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Kid's Burger$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
See full menu

Location

3100 Excelsior Blvd.

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taberna

No reviews yet

We serve delicious, scratch-made Street Tacos! We offer great appetizers, a wide-diverse menu of fun and exciting tacos and more favorites like a freshly ground burger, or our hot and tasty churros!

yum! kitchen & bakery

No reviews yet

Welcome to yum!

The Kenwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston