My Burger Skyway

Come in and enjoy!

601 Marquette Ave

Popular Items

Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Turkey Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Black and Bleu Burger$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
601 Marquette Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
