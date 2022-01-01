Go
Toast

My Burger Eden Prairie

Come in and enjoy!

9258 Hennepin Town Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Kid's Burger$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the April Burger of the Month is the Chipotle Beach Club Burger! A 1/4 lb all beef patty topped fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle garlic mayo!
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Chocolate$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
See full menu

Location

9258 Hennepin Town Road

Eden Prairie MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Greek Grill & Fry Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Fat Pants Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Get your Fat Pants on!

PIZZA KARMA

No reviews yet

We believe in all things good: good food, good people, good times and doing good. We make our pizzas with the highest quality ingredients and flavors from around the world on our signature naan crust. We serve the pizzas with a smile and we work hard to be good to the earth by composting and recycling all our waste. We contribute to the community by donating a portion of our proceeds to local charitable organizations.
Join us and eat globally, give locally, and feel good.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston