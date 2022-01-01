Go
My Burger Richfield

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6555 Lyndale Ave S • $

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Kid's Burger$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
Chocolate$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

6555 Lyndale Ave S

Richfield MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
