My Burger- Stadium Village

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

213 SE Oak St • $

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)

Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the May Burger of the Month is the Darth Tater Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty loaded up with bacon,
cheddar cheese, tater tots and Top The Tater seasoned sour cream!
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

213 SE Oak St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
