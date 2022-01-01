My Ceviche
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
235 Washington Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
235 Washington Ave
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Local House
Coastal new American seafood eatery
Stubborn Seed
The result of pairing Top Chef Winner, Jeremy Ford's unrelenting passion with his stubbornness for quality
Fratelli la Bufala
Are you looking for a moment of happiness? Try with our #Pizza and #Pasta!
The Scape Goat
Come in and enjoy!