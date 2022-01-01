Go
Toast

My Ceviche

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

5900 SW 73rd St • $

Avg 4.1 (1399 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Water$3.99
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5900 SW 73rd St

South Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

No reviews yet

Cracked was founded in 2018 with a simple goal in mind; deliver a Maximum Flavor-style menu that is composed of free-range and organic ingredients.

The Salty Donut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of Italian cuisine by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.

CH’I

No reviews yet

Located in Brickell City Centre, we’re a Chino-Latino, multi-faceted high-energy concept that incorporates four separate concepts, Restaurant, Mercado, Garden & Lounge, into one immersive culinary experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston