My Cookie Dealer pop up2

1002 The Arches Circle Tanger Outlet

FUNFETTI COOKIE$4.25
rainbow sprinkled batter
Jamaican Beef Patties$3.50
LOADED COUCH POTATO FRIES$10.25
cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca
Loaded Couch Potato Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried Chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with cheese sauce, bacon bits, scallions, crema fresca. Served with french fries
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.50
Deer Park NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gregorys Coffee

Popei's Clam Bar

Family owned and operated, clam bar & seafood house. Located in Deer Park, offering fresh lunch, dinner, and catering for special events.

Burger Byte

Chef Inspired Burgers

Naz's Halal Food - Deer Park

