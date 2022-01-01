My Dad's Market & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
6850 Main Street
Location
6850 Main Street
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
This Little Pig
American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter".
This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Serving WNY's best Pizza & Boneless Wings since 97!
Duffs Famous Wings
Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!
Steel Leaf Brewing Company
www.steelleafbrewing.com