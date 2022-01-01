My Garage Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
Come in and enjoy!
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0226
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure
REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN.