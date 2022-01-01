Go
Toast

My Garage Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Bacon$4.69
Pancake Special$7.25
Biscuits & Gravy$12.99
Kids French Toast$5.99
2 Full French Toast$9.99
Home potatoes$3.99
Chilaquiles Verdes$11.99
Fruit$5.99
Fries$3.99
Hash Browns$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0226

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure

No reviews yet

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston