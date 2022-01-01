Go
My Grill Bar

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1022 Avenue P • $$

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)

Popular Items

My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Yemani Soup$10.00
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Stick Fries$5.50
Home Fries$5.50
Can Soda$1.90
My Burger$13.00
Prime burger, grilled to perfection served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Platter$25.00
Served with fresh salad & fries or rice made with herbs & bean.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1022 Avenue P

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
