Bars & Lounges
My House Restaurant and Bar
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
1218 Reviews
$$
7205 Two Notch Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
7205 Two Notch Rd, Columbia SC 29223
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bakers Sports pub and grill
Come in and enjoy!
Fusion Cocina Latina
Come in and enjoy!
Mr Seafood - Two Notch
Come in and enjoy!
Wings and Dreams
' Making All Your Wings Come True '