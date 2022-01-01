Go
Toast

My Lai

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

12222 Venice Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)

Popular Items

Bomb Banh Mi$10.00
Fresh Rolls$7.00
Tofu Bites$6.00
Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces
Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad$15.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette
BYO Bowl$13.00
Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice$13.00
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette
Single - Impossible Eggroll$3.00
Bahn mi$10.00
BYO Bowl$16.25
Chocolate Chip$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12222 Venice Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
