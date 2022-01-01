My Lai
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
12222 Venice Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12222 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hatchet Hall
Located in Culver City / West Los Angeles, Hatchet Hall is a wood fire cookery with an emphasis on ingredients and old American techniques.
Rasselbock Los Angeles
Come on in and enjoy!
Little Fatty
Come on in and enjoy!
Tangaroa Fish Market
Come enjoy the freshest seafood on this side of the pacific! Whether you want to sit down and enjoy a quality meal or pick up some fish to make for dinner, we got you covered.