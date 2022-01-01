Go
My Life Cafe 2

Modern café serving fresh and made to order food.

10777 Northwest Freeway

Popular Items

Beef Burger Meal$9.99
1/2 lb beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Bagel$2.95
Toasted bagel with choice of spread.
2 Cookies$1.99
Freshly baked cookies.
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Bfast A La Cart
Order side items individually.
Chicken Strips Meal$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
Omelet$5.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Rich, full-bodied espresso with caramel flavored syrup ( 2 pumps for medium and 3 pumps for large drinks recommended), milk and ice.
Small Fries$3.75
Crispy fries with choice of dipping sauce.
Location

10777 Northwest Freeway

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
