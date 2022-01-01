My Little Paris Cafe & Play
My Little Paris is a family friendly café with an indoor play space where parents can enjoy a delicious meal and children can play in a safe area. The restaurant features healthy and nutritious meals as well as French pastries and delicious desserts.
Las Tunas Drive • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Las Tunas Drive
San Gabriel CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm