Go
Consumer picView gallery

My Michelle's Catering

Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C

Oxford, MS 38655

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C, Oxford MS 38655

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Oxford, MS
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Merchants Drive Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
The Byrd House Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
605 S. Lamar Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Proud Larrys
orange starNo Reviews
211 S Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
South Depot Taco Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Van Buren Ave Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Greenline Salads - 1002 Van Buren Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Van Buren Avenue Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Oxford Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
920 Jackson Ave East Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oxford

Saint Leo Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,072
922 Jackson Ave E Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oxford

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

My Michelle's Catering

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston