My Neighbor Felix

My Neighbor Felix Boulder

901 Pearl St

Popular Items

Cauliflower Taco$13.00
que pasa vh beer battered cauliflower, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla, side of chipotle guajillo crema
Adobo Quesadilla$12.00
Rotisserie Chicken Entree$22.00
Goddess Bowl$13.00
mexican fried rice, jalapeno, chayote, sweet corn, pico de gallo, queso trio, cilantro crema, salsa roja, jalapeno vinaigrette
Americano Taco$13.00
grass-fed ground beef, american cheese, salsa roja, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
BEANS & RICE$6.00
Market Salad$14.00
mixed kale greens, adobo-agave sauce, shredded cabbage, pumpkin seeds, spicy japanese peanuts, dried mango, green grapes, avocado, charred jalapeno vinaigrette
Lunch Combo$13.50
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
Guacamole Fresco$11.00
avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, housemade goddess hibiscus chips
Location

901 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

