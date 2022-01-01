Go
Toast

My Neighbor Felix

My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.

1801 Central Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guacamole Fresco$11.50
avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, housemade goddess hibiscus chips
Goddess Bowl$14.00
mexican fried rice, jalapeno, chayote, sweet corn, pico de gallo, queso trio, cilantro crema, salsa roja, jalapeno vinaigrette
SIDE LRG QUESO BLANCO$3.00
Pescado Frito Taco$15.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
Americano Taco$14.00
grass-fed ground beef, american cheese, salsa roja, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
See full menu

Location

1801 Central Street

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Well - LoHi Denver

No reviews yet

We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.

Denver Poke Company

No reviews yet

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

SUSHI RONIN

No reviews yet

Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.

Bistro Georgette

No reviews yet

We are a European Bistro with an ever changing menu that focuses on the quality of our food. Our most popular items include, Short Rib French Dip and Parmesan Truffle Fries

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston