Go
Banner picView gallery

My Old Kentucky Dinner Train

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

602 North Third St

Bardstown, KY 40004

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

602 North Third St, Bardstown KY 40004

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Kentucky Home Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
529 E Stephen Foster Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
ON-THE-GO Foods
orange starNo Reviews
900 Nutter Drive Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar
orange star3.5 • 3
966 Chambers Blvd Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
La Herradura
orange star4.6 • 1,512
959 Morton Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
On-The-GO Foods
orange star4.1 • 15
458 E Stephen Foster Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Scout and Scholar Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
112 West Flaget Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bardstown

La Herradura
orange star4.6 • 1,512
959 Morton Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
BJ's Steakhouse
orange star4.4 • 952
201 Camptown Rd Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
El Jimador Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 947
1009 Granite Dr Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 293
1500 Parkway Drive Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More
orange star4.8 • 288
114 N 3rd Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
On-The-GO Foods
orange star4.1 • 15
458 E Stephen Foster Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bardstown

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

My Old Kentucky Dinner Train

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston