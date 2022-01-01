Go
My Other Kitchen

My Other Kitchen is an eclectic cafe featuring American comfort foods with a Mediterranean flair.

762 Pleasant St • $$

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Plate$13.25
Tender chunks of chicken marinated in lemon and garlic cooked on a skewer, served with 2 sides
Chicken Breast Salad$13.25
Chicken breast marinated in a tomato vinaigrette grilled until tender, served over a salad
Spinach Pie$6.00
Roasted Potatoes$3.75
Pita$1.00
Chicken Gyro Pita$13.25
Fresh ground chicken, seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, grilled until tender, wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, Vidalia onions, and tsatsiki, served with 1 side
Extra Dressing$1.50
Souvlaki Salad$13.25
Tender chunks of chicken marinated in lemon and garlic cooked on a skewer, served over a salad
Chicken Gyro Salad$13.25
Fresh ground chicken, seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, grilled until tender, served over a salad
Chicken Breast Plate$13.25
Chicken breast marinated in a tomato vinaigrette grilled until tender, served with 2 sides
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

762 Pleasant St

Belmont MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
