My Parents' Basement

My Parents’ Basement is a neighborhood eatery started by three friends who love beer, thoughtful food and comic books and have a heroic desire to give Avondale Estates an original, delicious beer bar and an epic comic book store.My Parents’ Basement is a neighborhood eatery started by three friends who love beer, thoughtful food and comic books and have a heroic desire to give Avondale Estates an original, delicious beer bar and an epic comic book store.

22 N Avondale Rd

Popular Items

Gyro$12.00
Seitan, Lettuce, Tomato & Vegan Tzatziki
Basement Burger$14.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Beet Burger$13.00
Avacado, Field Greens, Onion, Vegan Mayo & Pickle
Reuben$13.00
Seitan, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan 1000 Island & Sauerkraut
Corn Dogs$10.50
2 Morning Star Soy Dogs, House-made Soy Batter, Choice of Fries or Tots
House Wrap$12.50
Grilled Chicken OR Shrimp, Cesar Dressing, Field Greens, Tomato, Parmesan
Nachos$7.50
House made tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce & pickled jalapeno
Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved Steak, Gilled Onions and choice of Provolone, Cheese Whiz OR White American
JJ Burger$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce, Pickled Red Onion
22 N Avondale Rd

Avondale Estates GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
