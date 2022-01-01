Go
My Pie Pizza

Come in and enjoy a truly New York Authentic taste.

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

4655 S. 2300 E. • $

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)

Popular Items

NY Roni$9.00
Pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Spicy Butcher$12.00
White Crust, Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara), Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoncini
Margherita$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pizza sauce, basil, evoo, sea salt.
My Greek Pie$10.00
White Crust, Garlic & EVOO, Pizza Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & Feta Cheese. Balsamic Glaze After Cooking
Angry Bird$11.00
Savory bbq sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, all natural spicy chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle.
Hot Hawaiian$10.00
Pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, jalapeno.
The New York$8.00
Pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella.
GARLIC KNOTS$6.00
Pizza Your Way$11.00
Grandma’s$9.00
Garlic and evoo, parmesan, light mozzarella, oregano, marinara sauce, basil.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4655 S. 2300 E.

Holladay UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

