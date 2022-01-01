My Ramen & Izakaya
REAL Ramen REAL Taste!
TAPAS • RAMEN
3280 28th Street Unit 2 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3280 28th Street Unit 2
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Verde
Verde is dedicated to serving authentic, fresh, flavorful, Sonoran Mexican street food to Boulder and the surrounding area.
Dot's Diner
Serving Boulder's Best Breakfast for Over 40 Years!
Classic Diner • Breakfast Favorites • Gluten Free & Vegetarian Options • Nepali Specials
Zolo
Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO
The Buff Restaurant
Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee Drinks, Spirits, And More!