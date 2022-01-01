Go
My Ramen & Izakaya

REAL Ramen REAL Taste!

TAPAS • RAMEN

3280 28th Street Unit 2 • $$

Avg 4.7 (3237 reviews)

Popular Items

F / R
Served with diced carrot & celery, egg, and white & green onions.
Shoyu Ramen$14.00
Soy sauce base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
Okonomiyaki$7.25
Wheat flour and egg battered with cabbage, sweet potato, green and white onions. Served with our homemade sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
The Sh!t$6.50
Spicy krab meat wrapped in nori, tempura fried, topped with spicy mayo and sweet soy.
Belly Buns
Steamed buns stuffed with braised pork belly, scallions, cucumbers, and hoisin sauce.
Egg Rolls$5.00
Shredded cabbage, onions, carrots, and celery wrapped in wheat egg roll sheet.
Tonk Shoyu$14.00
Soy sauce flavored tonkotsu base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, fried shallots, chashu (pork loin), bamboo shoots, nori (seaweed sheets), sesame seeds, and green onions. This soup base is NOT suitable for Gluten Free option.
Miso Soup$3.50
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions.
Chicken Gyoza$5.75
Napa cabbage, onions, and chicken wrapped in gyoza skin.
Curry Ramen$14.00
Coconut milk curry base. Served with 2 half soft-boiled eggs, wood-ear mushrooms, chashu (pork loin), shredded cabbage, and green onions.
Location

3280 28th Street Unit 2

Boulder CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
