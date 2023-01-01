Go
  • Home
  • /
  • My Roti / Dosa Place - Square One - 100 city centre drive, unit number FM -10-11 square one
A map showing the location of My Roti / Dosa Place - Square One - 100 city centre drive, unit number FM -10-11 square oneView gallery

My Roti / Dosa Place - Square One - 100 city centre drive, unit number FM -10-11 square one

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

100 city centre drive, unit number FM -10-11 square one

Mississauga, CN L5B 0E2

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

100 city centre drive, unit number FM -10-11 square one, Mississauga CN L5B 0E2

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3 Mississauga, CN L5R 1Y3
View restaurantnext
Stavros Greek Restaurant - 11 Pearl Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 Pearl Street Mississauga, CN L5M 1X1
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext
850 Degrees Pizzeria - 3455 Lake Shore Blvd W
orange starNo Reviews
3455 Lake Shore Blvd W Toronto, CN M8W 1N2
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

My Roti / Dosa Place - Square One - 100 city centre drive, unit number FM -10-11 square one

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston