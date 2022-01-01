Go
Toast

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

Where New York Meets the Southwest
At My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, we’re passionate about pizza and trying new flavors. In fact, our owner, Phoenix native and Camelback High School graduate, Randy Bortin, put everything on the line, including selling his house to deliver you his unique vision of Southwestern style pizza and authentic New York style pizza at family friendly prices here in Phoenix, AZ.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

3724 E Indian School Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Ranch$0.59
Reg. Elote Flatbread$7.99
White Sweet Corn and Cotija Cheese on our homemade pizza dough. Seasoned with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Spiced Crema /w Tajin.
Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
18" Tradtional NY Style$17.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
1/2 Dozen Wings$7.99
Half order of tender hot wings fried to a perfect crisp!
(For best results on Carry-Out or Delivery, please modify Wing Sauce on Side.)
Dozen Wings$15.99
Full order of tender hot wings fried to a perfect crisp!
(For best results on Carry-Out or Delivery, please modify Wing Sauce on Side.)
12" El Blanco$14.99
Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Olive Oil, Four Cheese Blend, Roma Tomato, Fire Roasted Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Cotija.
12" Traditional NY Style$10.99
New York Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. A classic.
Full Lil Caesar$7.99
Romaine, House Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Blend and Grated Parmesan. With Caesar Dressing
Medium Ranch$0.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3724 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ingo's Tasty Food

No reviews yet

Un-compromised quality, delivered fast.

Papi Gordos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nanaya Japanese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Nanaya Japanese Kitchen is a cozy izakaya-style restaurant in Arcadia. We specialize in katsu sandos, MSG-free ramen, sushi, and sake.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston