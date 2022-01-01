Go
My Thai Restaurant

Authentic Thai Cuisine

BBQ • CHICKEN • NOODLES

2417 West Whittier Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Roll$8.50
Veggies wrapped with wonton skin and deep fried
Steamed Rice$2.00
Yellow Curry$11.99
Yellow curry paste, potato, onion carrot, and coconut milk
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
Egg, onion, and tomato
Dumpling$8.50
Dumpling stuffed with chicken and veggies
Pad See Ew$11.50
Pan fried flat rice noodle with egg, broccoli, cabbage, and sweet black soy sauce
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Pad Thai$11.50
Pan fried thin rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, green onion, and ground peanuts
Orange Chicken$11.99
Lightly battered deep fried chicken breast or tofu with tangy fresh orange glaze
Drunken Noodle$11.50
Pan fried flat rice noodle with onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, tomato, chili, and basil
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2417 West Whittier Boulevard

La Habra CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
