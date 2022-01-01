Go
  • My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

6363 Dallas Parkway

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles$12.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves.​
Fried Coconut Tofu$6.95
Marinated deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.
Vegan Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onions, broccolis, carrots, napa cabbage in vegan pad thai sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.95
Mixed veggies (cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions) and glass noodle served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken lettuce wraps$9.95
Minced chicken stir fried with water chestnuts, peanuts, carrots and onions served with fresh iceberg lettuce.
Fresh Garden Rolls$6.95
Fresh tofu, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet peanut sauce.
Pad Thai$12.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.​
Vegan Drunken Noodles$13.95
Big flat rice noodles stir fried with carrots, broccolis, bell peppers, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, tomatoes ,onions and basil leaves in brown sauce.
Vegan Chicken Drumsticks$8.95
Made from Soybean. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$5.50
Mushrooms and cocunut milk in lemon grass broth, chili paste and cilatro garnish.
Location

6363 Dallas Parkway

Frisco TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
