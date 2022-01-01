My Thai Kitchen

Come in and enjoy fresh Thai Food made daily just for you. We have a creative and friendly menu where you can order just about anything you like and can even "make it your way". Our menu offers many items for gluten free and vegan customers. Most of what we make can be low or non-spicy so don't let any perception of Thai food being too hot or you will miss out on our special and diverse offerings. We can accommodate large groups and we have a nice patio for outdoor dining. We also offer delivery and take out.



SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 • $$