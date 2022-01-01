Go
Toast

My Thai Kitchen

Come in and enjoy fresh Thai Food made daily just for you. We have a creative and friendly menu where you can order just about anything you like and can even "make it your way". Our menu offers many items for gluten free and vegan customers. Most of what we make can be low or non-spicy so don't let any perception of Thai food being too hot or you will miss out on our special and diverse offerings. We can accommodate large groups and we have a nice patio for outdoor dining. We also offer delivery and take out.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 • $$

Avg 4.6 (20975 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Ke Mao$16.99
Wok stir-fried wide size rice noodles with egg, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli and basil leaves
Pad Thai$16.99
Wok stir-fried Thai rice noodles with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions and topped with ground peanuts. Made with gluten-free sauce!
Pad Se Ew$16.99
Wok stir-fried wide size rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot and mushroom in a sweet soy sauce
Crab Won Ton (6)$8.99
Crab Won Ton (6) Deep-fried wontons stuffed with imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with a sweet chili sauce
Curry Your Way$16.99
Now make it your way! Choose curry sauce, protein, 3 veggies or more, noodles or rice, spicy level
Yellow Curry$16.99
Potatoes, onions and carrots simmered in
mild yellow curry and coconut milk
Chicken Satay (4)$8.99
Four skewers of grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber sauce and warm peanut sauce
Fresh Homemade Spring Rolls (2)$7.99
Rice paper membrane wrap of mixed green veggies. Two rolls cut in half. Served with sweet chili and warm peanut sauces. Your choice of the following: organic Tofu or Shrimp – 6.99 Avocado or Mango – 7.99 Combo of any two rolls – 7.99
Thai Egg Rolls (5)$7.99
Deep-fried vegetarian egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140

Roseville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mario's Early Toast - Douglas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8060

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Q1227 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern Comfort Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston