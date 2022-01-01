Tacos Negros by My Two Cents

Go
Tacos Negros LA is where the soul & tortilla meet. Brought to you by the head chef of the Los Angeles staple, My 2 Cents LA, "Tacos Negros LA" is a fusion of cultural flavors in a single taco. Indulge in our new variety of curated, specialty tacos and additional menu favorites! No matter who you are or where you are, "we're all in this shell together."

5583 West Pico Blvd

Popular Items

Crab Cake$8.00
Crispy Blue Lump Crab Cake, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Sweet Hot Sauce, Salsa, Picked Okra
Callaloo & Plantain (Vegan)$7.00
Smashed Fried Plantain, Callaloo, Jamaican Slaw and Calypso Salsa
Ground Turkey & Cheese$7.00
Classic House Taco, Seasoned Ground Turkey, Sauteed Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fried in a Shell.
Fried Green Tomato (Vegan)$7.00
BLT Taco, Fried Green Tomato, Veggie Bacon, Negros Green Sauce
Agave Jerk Shrimp$8.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic, Red Onion, Pineapple, Kale, Spicy Agave Jerk drizzle
Crispy Catfish$8.00
Fried Domestic Catfish, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Hot Sauce Salsa.
Bacalao$8.00
Codfish, Potato, Garlic, Olives, Tomato, Sazon, Crispy Shell
Oxtail$8.00
Braised Oxtail, Shaved Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Shredded Kale, Spicy Whiskey Reduction
Red Beans and Dirty Rice$6.00
BBQ Chicken$7.00
Marinated Grilled BBQ Chicken, Sweet Peppers, Negros House Salsa
Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
