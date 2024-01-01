Go
  • Home
  • /
  • My village - 2211 McPhillips Street
A map showing the location of My village - 2211 McPhillips StreetView gallery

My village - 2211 McPhillips Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2211 McPhillips Street

Winnipeg, CN R2V 3M5

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2211 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg CN R2V 3M5

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Niakwa Pizza (Pembina) - 1064 Pembina Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1064 Pembina Highway Winnipeg, CN R3T 1Z8
View restaurantnext
Tommy’s Pizzeria - 842 Corydon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
842 Corydon Ave Winnipeg, CN R3M 0Y4
View restaurantnext
Joey's - Regent Avenue -
orange starNo Reviews
1615 Regent Ave W Winnipeg, CN R2C 5C6
View restaurantnext
Bethania Personal Care - 1045 Concordia Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1045 Concordia Avenue Winnipeg, CN R2K 3S7
View restaurantnext
Marble Slab Creamery - C076 - Corydon (Winnipeg, MB)
orange starNo Reviews
1-949 Corydon Ave Winnipeg, CN R3M0W8
View restaurantnext
INDIAN FOOD CORNER - 1395 Pembina Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Pembina Highway Winnipeg, CN R3T 2B8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

My village - 2211 McPhillips Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston