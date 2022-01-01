My Goodness
My Goodness provides the residents of Regent Square and Pittsburgh’s East End with local, organic, and sustainably farmed groceries and prepared foods.
1137 South Braddock Ave
Popular Items
Location
1137 South Braddock Ave
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smashed Waffles
NOT YOUR ORDINARY WAFFLE,
INSANELY DELICIOUS WAFFLES AND WAFFLE SANDWICHES.
9 Cafe
Real Food that taste good from the heart !
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Come in and enjoy!
Pub in the Park
Come in and enjoy!