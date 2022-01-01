Go
My Goodness

My Goodness provides the residents of Regent Square and Pittsburgh’s East End with local, organic, and sustainably farmed groceries and prepared foods.

1137 South Braddock Ave

Popular Items

Turkey Rachel Panini$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
Chive Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Homemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, bacon & white cheddar cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$7.00
Homemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs & white cheddar cheese
Roasted Apple & Cheese Panini$7.25
White cheddar cheese, roasted apples, and caramelized onion on country seed bread
Roasted Greens Panini$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Boar’s Head roast turkey, white cheddar cheese, lettuce & chive mayonnaise (on side) on 7-grain bread
Hashbrown$1.50
Potatoes, onion, spices. Vegan. Gluten free.
Latte
Location

1137 South Braddock Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
