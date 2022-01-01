Go
Myke's Pizza

Myke's Pizza is a wood fire pizzeria located inside Cider Corps in downtown Mesa.

31 South Robson Suite 103

Popular Items

Kale & Lemon Pizza$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, baby kale, Idiazabal, charred lemon relish, golden raisins. No substitutions or modifications, please.
Location

Mesa AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
