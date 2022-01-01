Go
Mykonos

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

226 Lorton Ave • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Avgolemono$8.00
traditional egg-lemon soup with pulled chicken & orzo
Mykonos Souvlaki$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
Horiatiki$14.00
classic Greek salad of tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, olives & feta
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
deep fried marinated crispy Brussel sprouts
Tzatziki$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
Mykonos Flatbread$13.00
flatbread topped with herb marinated ground beef cooked in wood-oven
Octopus$15.00
grilled spanish octopus with lemon, oregano & olive oil
Oven Baked Prawns$14.00
wood-oven roasted prawns with tomato, onion, fresh basil, & feta
Keftedes$12.00
grilled lamb & beef meatballs bed of tomato sauce & oregano
Roasted Potatoes$8.00
wood-oven baked roasted potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

226 Lorton Ave

Burlingame CA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 1:00 am
